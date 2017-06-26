Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court taking up President Donald Trump’s controversial ban on Muslim travel in the United States, a decision that allowed some of the ban to immediately go into effect; the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the Senate GOP’s Affordable Care Act replacement would lead to 22 million more uninsured in 2026;federal fisheries officials approved California’s decades-old delta tunnels project, a win for a monumental water plan that would re-plumb the largest estuary on the West Coast, and more.

1.) In National news the Supreme Court on Monday took up President Donald Trump’s controversial ban on Muslim travel in the United States, a decision that allowed some of the ban to immediately go into effect.

2.) The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the Senate GOP’s Affordable Care Act replacement would lead to 22 million more uninsured in 2026.

3.) A stunning backdrop to the City of Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument is one of six under federal review in California. While some stakeholders are confident President Barack Obama’s 346,000-acre designation will escape unscathed, others are not so sure.

4.) A divided Supreme Court on Monday said the Fifth Circuit must decide whether the family of a Mexican teen shot dead by a U.S. border agent can sue the agent for damages.

