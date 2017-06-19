Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would consider whether partisan gerrymandering violates the Constitution; also on Monday, the High Court struck down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from using Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social popular websites; crystals from the inside of a volcano are helping researchers gain insight into magma reservoirs that lie below volcanoes, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news the U.S. Supreme Court took up a challenge by Wisconsin voters to partisan gerrymandering.

2.) Siding with Asian-American rockers who cheekily call themselves The Slants, the Supreme Court upheld an order Monday striking down the disparagement clause at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as unconstitutional.

3.) The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from using Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social popular websites.

4.) In Regional news, California’s trial courts will see no new funding from the $125 billion budget the Legislature passed Thursday, but with an added $22 million for dependency counsel and the promise to backfill revenue losses from Gov. Jerry Brown’s driver’s license initiative, the judiciary could have made out worse.

5.) In In the second week of a planned eight-week showdown between South Dakota-based Beef Products Inc. and ABC News over defamation claims, jurors viewed a clip from “Jaime Oliver’s Food Revolution” in the basement of the Union County courthouse in Elk Point, South Dakota.

Like this: Like Loading...