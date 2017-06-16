Nightly Brief
Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump on Friday reversing an historic normalization of U.S.-Cuban relations and did so at a theater named for the leader of a disastrous plot to overthrow Fidel Castro; a Minnesota jury on Friday acquitted St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter for the fatal traffic-stop shooting of Philando Castile last summer;Oregon will be the first state to allow residents to mark a third, “not specified” gender option on state identification cards, and more.
1.) In National news President Donald Trump on Friday reversed an historic normalization of U.S.-Cuban relations and did so at a theater named for the leader of a disastrous plot to overthrow Fidel Castro.
2.) President Donald Trump finally conceded Friday that he is the subject of a federal investigation, testily claiming in a tweet that he is being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey by the man who told him to do it.
3.) A Minnesota jury on Friday acquitted St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter for the fatal traffic-stop shooting of Philando Castile last summer, the aftermath of which was streamed lived on Facebook.
4.) In Regional news, the central California tiger salamander finally has a required recovery plan 13 years after designation as a threatened species.