Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump on Friday reversing an historic normalization of U.S.-Cuban relations and did so at a theater named for the leader of a disastrous plot to overthrow Fidel Castro; a Minnesota jury on Friday acquitted St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter for the fatal traffic-stop shooting of Philando Castile last summer;Oregon will be the first state to allow residents to mark a third, “not specified” gender option on state identification cards, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump on Friday reversed an historic normalization of U.S.-Cuban relations and did so at a theater named for the leader of a disastrous plot to overthrow Fidel Castro.

2.) President Donald Trump finally conceded Friday that he is the subject of a federal investigation, testily claiming in a tweet that he is being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey by the man who told him to do it.

3.) A Minnesota jury on Friday acquitted St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter for the fatal traffic-stop shooting of Philando Castile last summer, the aftermath of which was streamed lived on Facebook.

6.) Unable to pass the White Marlin Open Tournament’s polygraph scrutiny about his winning catch, a Florida fisherman suffered federal court defeat in his efforts to collect the $2.8 million prize.

