Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Attorney General Jeff Sessions testily denied on Tuesday that he had any undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador or conversations with Russian officials about the U.S. elections; Los Angeles police reported an increase in fatal officer-involved shootings linked to methamphetamine; Senate Republicans won over enough Democrats on Tuesday to kill a bid to block part of President Donald Trump’s $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news Attorney General Jeff Sessions testily denied on Tuesday that he had any undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador or conversations with Russian officials about the U.S. elections. He vowed to defend his honor “against scurrilous and false allegations.”

2.) The American Civil Liberties Union’s latest bid to declassify a host of sensitive rulings by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court spurred a pointed rebuttal from Justice Department officials.

3.) The leader of the Department of Interior recommended President Donald Trump reduce the amount of protected land included in the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.

4.) In another potential showdown between the Ninth Circuit and President Donald Trump’s fledgling administration, the Ninth Circuit indicated Monday that it may order the Environmental Protection Agency to revise its dust-lead hazard standards and definition of lead-based paint.

5.) The Supreme Court took aim at a gender distinction that makes birthright citizenship more difficult for a child born overseas out of wedlock if only the father, not the mother, is an American.

6.) In Regional news, as the nation comes to terms with a devastating opioid and heroin epidemic, Los Angeles police reported an increase in fatal officer-involved shootings linked to methamphetamine – which flows in massive quantities across the southern border.

7.) Rekindling claims over contaminated California groundwater, the Second Circuit revived one of more than a hundred cases against BP and Shell about toxic additives in gasoline.

Like this: Like Loading...