Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including resident Donald Trump announcing that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord; the Ninth Circuit signed off on California’s scheme of using gun-sale fees to pay for a system that keeps firearms out of the wrong hands; a new study reveals hundreds of craters on the Arctic Sea floor are actively leaking methane and have the potential to erupt and expel massive amounts of the potent greenhouse gas, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, despite pleas from scores of world leaders and the CEOs of dozens of U.S. corporations. He said he plans to negotiate a deal that’s “fairer” to the United States and may opt back into a revised climate agreement at a later date.

2.) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday again denied his country directed the series of hacks that helped win Donald Trump the presidency, though he allowed “patriotically minded” Russians may have.

3.) By a single vote Wednesday, the en banc Ninth Circuit ruled that the Southern District of California’s policy of shackling pretrial detainees unconstitutionally violates defendants’ right to be treated “with respect and dignity in a public courtroom, not like a bear on a chain.”

4.) In Regional news attorneys for UC Davis tried to persuade a federal judge during a bench trial Wednesday that California’s powerhouse strawberry industry will be imperiled if two of its retired researchers are allowed to sell strawberry strains they created at the school.

5.) The Ninth Circuit signed off Thursday on California’s scheme of using gun-sale fees to pay for a system that keeps firearms out of the wrong hands.