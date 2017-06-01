Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including resident Donald Trump announcing that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord; the Ninth Circuit signed off on California’s scheme of using gun-sale fees to pay for a system that keeps firearms out of the wrong hands; a new study reveals hundreds of craters on the Arctic Sea floor are actively leaking methane and have the potential to erupt and expel massive amounts of the potent greenhouse gas, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

1.) In National news President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, despite pleas from scores of world leaders and the CEOs of dozens of U.S. corporations. He said he plans to negotiate a deal that’s “fairer” to the United States and may opt back into a revised climate agreement at a later date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, arrives to meet with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

2.) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday again denied his country directed the series of hacks that helped win Donald Trump the presidency, though he allowed “patriotically minded” Russians may have.

3.) By a single vote Wednesday, the en banc Ninth Circuit ruled that the Southern District of California’s policy of shackling pretrial detainees unconstitutionally violates defendants’ right to be treated “with respect and dignity in a public courtroom, not like a bear on a chain.”

4.) In Regional news attorneys for UC Davis tried to persuade a federal judge during a bench trial Wednesday that California’s powerhouse strawberry industry will be imperiled if two of its retired researchers are allowed to sell strawberry strains they created at the school.

5.) The Ninth Circuit signed off Thursday on California’s scheme of using gun-sale fees to pay for a system that keeps firearms out of the wrong hands.

Zorro Crop2
6.) In Entertainment news the creator of a musical about the masked vigilante Zorro can move ahead with a lawsuit claiming the character is in the public domain, and that a company purporting to own the rights to Zorro is wrongly deterring the musical from making its stage debut.
7.) On the Environmental front comes word enforcement of commercial fishing laws has helped restore some of Mexico’s depleted fisheries, while making the stakes higher for poachers who overfish seafood delicacies.
8.) Hundreds of craters on the Arctic Sea floor – formed during the last ice age – are actively leaking methane and have the potential to erupt and expel massive amounts of the potent greenhouse gas, a new study reveals.

Related

Nightly Brief

CNS Comments Off on Nightly Brief

Nightly Brief

DAN MCCUE Comments Off on Nightly Brief

Nightly Brief

DAN MCCUE Comments Off on Nightly Brief