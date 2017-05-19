Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including reports that a federal investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is now focusing on a key White House official as a significant person of interest; a consortium of citrus growers claims in court the secretary of agriculture’s decision to remove the ban on lemon imports from Argentina was politically motivated and puts the nation’s produce at risk; researchers say climate change is turning the white, frozen tundra of Antarctica a bit greener, and more.

1.) In National news a federal investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is now focusing on a key White House official as a significant person of interest, The Washington Post reported Friday afternoon.

2.) Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty Friday to transferring obscene material to a minor. Though the federal charge carries a maximum 10-year sentence, his plea will likely reduce that term to no more than 27 months.

3.) California has joined 13 states and the District of Columbia to intervene in a Republican-led lawsuit seeking to strip the federal health care law of billions of dollars in subsidies that reduce health care costs for low-income people.

4.) Suing the United States, a consortium of citrus growers claims the secretary of agriculture’s recent decision to remove the ban on lemon imports from Argentina was politically motivated, ignores science and puts the nation’s produce at risk.