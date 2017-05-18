Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump saying Thursday that former Sen. Joe Lieberman is now the leading candidate to be the next FBI director;the Federal Communications Commission voting 2-1 to repeal net neutrality rules intended to keep broadband providers like AT&T and Comcast from interfering with internet traffic; the European Commission fining Facebook over $122 million for providing misleading information to regulators, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump said Thursday that former Sen. Joe Lieberman is now the leading candidate to be the next FBI director.

2.) The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 2-1 to repeal net neutrality rules intended to keep broadband providers like AT&T and Comcast from interfering with internet traffic.

3.) Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Loving v. Virginia – which struck down laws criminalizing intermarriage – new U.S. Census Bureau data shows 17 percent of newlyweds in the United States have a spouse of a different race or ethnicity.

4.) Roger Ailes died Thursday, his family announced this morning. The former Fox News chairman and CEO was 77.

5.) One month into Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s tenure, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved its second judicial nomination under President Donald Trump.

6.) In Regional news, and in a lawsuit strange by any standard, even in Las Vegas, a man claims he was assaulted and permanently injured by a mannequin at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

7.) In what is widely considered a test case for U.S. anti-corruption law after a Supreme Court shakeup, the Second Circuit appeared primed Thursday to uphold the bribery convictions of New York state Sen. Dean Skelos and his son.

8.) In International news the European Commission on Thursday fined Facebook over $122 million for providing misleading information to regulators regarding its 2014 takeover of the social-media platform WhatsApp.