Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including CIA Director Mike Pompeo set to brief members of the House intelligence committee on Tuesday evening on what President Donald Trump discussed with Russian officials during a White House meeting last week; Two investigative reporters join Buzzfeed in fighting government secrecy over spy planes the FBI uses to gather surveillance across the country; New scientific research sheds light on the recently discovered – and potentially habitable – planet Proxima b, and more.

1.) In National news CIA Director Mike Pompeo is expected to brief members of the House intelligence committee on Tuesday on what President Donald Trump discussed with Russian officials last week, following reports the president revealed classified information during their discussions.

2.) Senate Democrats requested the White House provide congressional intelligence committees with transcripts of a meeting at the White House last week when President Donald Trump reportedly disclosed classified information to two Russian officials.

3.) At a diplomatic crossroads on fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, the presidents of Turkey and the United States are expected to spar at their White House meeting Tuesday on the fate of a gold trader incarcerated in New York City.

4.) Two investigative reporters joined Buzzfeed on Monday in fighting government secrecy over spy planes the FBI uses to gather surveillance across the country.

5.) In Regional News a state court judge confirmed an arbitration order Monday that rejected a former California state senator’s allegations that the state bar fired him for disclosing its ethical breaches.

6.) Attorneys for two agricultural scientists battling UC Davis for rights to million-dollar strawberry strains told a federal jury that the school colluded with special interests to keep the plants away from California strawberry breeders.

7.) On the Research front, a new Pew Research Center study finds men are nearly twice as likely to have confidence in the nation’s future as women today, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Monday.