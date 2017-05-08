Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Fourth Circuit hearing arguments Monday on a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban; Sinclair Broadcast Group, the nation’s largest TV station operator announcing Monday that it will pay $3.9 billion for Tribune Media; a newly identified Zika antibodies produced by the immune systems of infected individuals could be the key to fighting the mosquito-borne virus, including a possible vaccine, and more.

1.) In National news as the Fourth Circuit heard arguments Monday on a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, the central question appeared to be whether the president’s past anti-Muslim statements effectively doom the controversial policy.

2.) Meanwhile, back in Washington, DC, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate subcommittee on Monday that she had two meetings with Trump White House counsel Don McGahn focusing on concerns that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was vulnerable to being blackmailed by Russians.

3.) And President Donald Trump on Monday named 10 conservative judges to fill federal court vacancies , including two who were on a shortlist of 21 potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees that he complied during his presidential campaign.

4.) The national business news of the day was led by Sinclair Broadcast Group , the nation’s largest TV station operator announced Monday that it will pay $3.9 billion for Tribune Media, adding more than 42 stations to its already muscular lineup in 33 markets.

5.) In Regional News, justices with California’s Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could set precedent for homeowners along the state’s pricey – and crumbling – coast.



6.) In other west coast news, a California appeals panel sent the Golden State back to court over claims it failed to analyze the environmental and health effects of new oil and gas wells before greenlighting them for drilling.

(photo)

7.) Meanwhile, in the Midwest, a federal judge ruled the Army Corps of Engineers is financially responsible for the entire Cleveland Harbor dredging project after it balked at being required to dump sediment in a confined disposal facility.

(photo)