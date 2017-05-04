Top CNS stories for today including the GOP-controlled House narrowly passing the Affordable Care Act repeal bill; New York’s high court says no to state judges collecting a pension and a salary if they stay on after hitting the statutory retirement age; an Oklahoma police union filing an ethics complaint against the Tulsa County District Attorney; a doctor’s fight for patient privacy hits California’s top court, and more.

Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly passed the latest version of the Affordable Care Act repeal bill, fulfilling a major Trump campaign promise six weeks after failing to pass an earlier repeal measure.

New York’s high court served up defeat Thursday for state judges who wanted to collect their pension as well as a salary if they stayed on the job after hitting the statutory age of retirement.

Unable to dodge allegations that it bilked senior citizens for millions of dollars in health insurance premiums, AARP must return to federal court to address the charges, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, reversing and remanding dismissal of the class action.

An Oklahoma police union filed an ethics complaint Wednesday against Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, claiming he indicted former Officer Betty Shelby for the shooting death of unarmed black motorist Terence Crutcher too quickly due to public and political pressure.

Patients have the right to keep their private medication records from the California medical board’s prying eyes, the attorney for a doctor advocating for patient privacy rights told the state Supreme Court Wednesday.

A volcanic eruption that poured millions of tons of ash into EU airspace wasn’t extraordinary enough for airlines to duck compensating travelers for delayed or canceled flights. But a bird strike may be, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday.

Citing reports that his donors were not asked for required information as basic as their addresses, two campaign-finance groups urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order doing away with an IRS rule that says religious organizations and other nonprofits that endorse political candidates risk may lose their tax-exempt status.