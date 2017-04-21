Top CNS stories for today including a Russian accused of running spam ring is indicted in US; a three-judge panel finding Republican-controlled Texas Legislature intentionally gerrymandered district maps in 2011 to disadvantage minority voters; the DOJ eyes criminal charges for WikiLeaks members; scientists say reef decay leaves coastal cities at risk from waves, and more.

A Russian man described by U.S. authorities as one of the world’s most notorious criminal spammers has been indicted by a federal grand jury, the Justice Department announced Friday.

A three-judge panel of federal judges concluded Thursday that the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature intentionally gerrymandered district maps in 2011 to disadvantage minority voters – the second such ruling against the maps in a month.

Justice Department prosecutors are reportedly considering whether to file criminal charges against members of anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.

As controller of the purse strings, the National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot deny that it has an employment relationship with a select group of college athletes, an attorney for a former USC linebacker told a federal judge Thursday.

The Ninth Circuit revived a proposed class action against Gerber, saying the mom who sued it for labeling its sugar-laden baby food as “all natural” only had to prove the labels were misleading, not necessarily false.

Hitting the United States with a federal class action, four mothers fleeing violence in Central America say the new administration’s rush to deport their children violates a longstanding settlement.

The ongoing death of coral reefs is eroding the ocean floor and leaves coastal communities more vulnerable to damaging waves, according to federal scientists.

A federal judge on Friday ordered Volkswagen to pay $2.8 billion in criminal penalties after the automaker admitted last month to illegally calibrating diesel engines so they could get around U.S. pollution rules.