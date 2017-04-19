Top CNS stories for today including Missouri stumbling before the Supreme Court in a huge Establishment Clause case; Fox News severing ties with Bill O’Reilly after multiple sexual harassment claim settlements come to light; an audit finds widespread fraud abounds in California’s disabled-parking program; researchers find a human-germ hybrid fights drug-resistant bacteria, and more.

Bruised by revelations about its efforts to hush up sex scandals dogging the host of its most popular show, Fox News fired Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday.

In the biggest Establishment Clause case to hit the Supreme Court in decades, attorneys for Missouri struggled Wednesday to defend its withholding of a grant that would improve school safety.

Jon Ossoff, a Democrat making his first bid for elective office, narrowly missed an outright win in a traditionally Republican House district in Georgia, a race seen as a referendum of President Donald Trump.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles likely issued more than 1 million disabled-person parking placards between 2013 and 2016 without verifying applicants’ disabilities and doesn’t always cancel the placards of deceased individuals, according to the state auditor.

Human-germ hybrid molecules engineered by scientists to attack drug-resistant bacteria give new meaning to the Sanskrit proverb “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

A federal judge stopped construction on a tollway project in Illinois over concern the work will harm the endangered rusty-patched bumblebee.

A panel of Ninth Circuit judges on Tuesday appeared unwilling to reject Supreme Court precedent deeming Major League Baseball exempt from antitrust laws, despite arguments that the exemption is based on a lie.

Texas Republican introduced bills in the state House that would make it easier for public officials to sue journalists for libel, force reporters to reveal their sources and instruct media outlets on how to report on public officials.