President Donald Trump signed H.J. Res 43 into law Thursday, granting states the right to deny federal funds to Planned Parenthood and other women’s reproductive health providers.

Anxiety over the deforestation of tropical ecosystems typically revolves around the Amazon rainforest, but a new study by Stanford University researchers finds sub-Saharan Africa is the new frontier for the environmentally destructive practice.

The U.S. dropped the military’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb – the GBU-43, a massive air ordinance weapon that contains 11 tons of explosives – on an Islamic State tunnel system in the Nangarhar province near the Pakistani border.

For the first time since 2006, many farmers in California’s Central Valley will have the water their crops need. But for many farmers in the south part of the valley, the good news leaves them treading water.

A record low number of adult Chinook salmon is expected to return to West Coast rivers this fall, leading regulators on Tuesday to recommend drastic cuts and bans on Pacific Coast fishing.

Popeyes restaurants says a Texas woman who blames its rice and beans for infecting her with New World screwworms that ate her alive “from the inside out” is not without fault and should pay for any damages caused by the flesh-eating maggots.

An attorney and family member of the doctor dragged off a United Airlines flight Sunday spoke out for the first time Thursday at a press conference in Chicago, saying he suffered a concussion and plans to sue over the incident that went viral.

8.) Tomi Lahren Speaks Out About TheBlaze Firing

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren spoke out for the first time Wednesday on her lawsuit against Glenn Beck and TheBlaze network, saying she was fired and “silenced” for expressing her pro-abortion rights views.