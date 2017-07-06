Mother Charged With Murder in Stabbing Deaths of Husband, Children

ATLANTA (CN) — Police have charged a Georgia mother with multiple counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of her husband and four of her five children.

Isabel Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after calling 911 from inside the family’s mobile home, located in Loganville, a suburb north of Atlanta. Law enforcement officers responding to the call found the four children and their father dead inside the house.

A fifth child was also stabbed and found in critical condition. The young girl was flown by helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but the hospital has not released information on her current condition.

All five of the children were under the age of 10.

Martinez has been put on an immigration hold and is being charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault. She is being held at the Gwinnett County jail.

The motive is not known at this time.

“She was quickly taken into custody,” Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters. “Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime.”

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Deon Washington confirmed that police are “not searching for anyone else” in connection to the slayings.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” Gwinnett police said in a statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community. We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives her injuries and makes a full recovery.”

