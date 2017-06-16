Minnesota Jury Clears Cop Who Killed Philando Castile

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CN) – A Minnesota jury on Friday acquitted St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter for the fatal traffic-stop shooting of Philando Castile last summer, the aftermath of which was streamed lived on Facebook.

On the fifth day of deliberations and 14th day of trial, jurors reached their verdict around 2 p.m. local time Friday. In total, jurors deliberated for more than 25 hours.

Upon hearing the verdict, Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, stormed out of the courtroom and yelled, “Fuck you. Fuck this shit!”

Castile’s July 2016 killing received worldwide attention because his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, who was in the car with her 4-year-old daughter when Yanez shot Castile five times, live-streamed the immediate aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez, 29, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm. He was found not guilty on all counts Friday.

The proceedings in the high-profile trial moved swiftly and included emotionally charged testimonies from both Yanez and Reynolds.

Jurors also heard testimonies from eye witnesses, including Yanez’s partner Joseph Kauser and other police officers on the scene, in addition to St. Paul firefighter and paramedic Eric Torgerson, who testified that he saw an officer reach into Castile’s pocket, “going deep” to retrieve his gun.

Both sides also brought in their own use-of-force experts, Jeffrey Noble for the prosecution and Emanuel Kapelsohn for the defense.

Perhaps the strongest argument prosecutors used to sway jurors was simply replaying Yanez’s squad cam video repeatedly.

The 90-second video was shown to jurors during the state’s opening argument and revealed how quickly the routine traffic stop turned into a fatal shooting.

The time between when Castile tells Yanez that he has a firearm and when the officer fires his first shot is less than 10 seconds.

When Castile said, “Sir, I have to tell you I have a firearm,” Yanez was looking at Castile’s insurance card and told him, “Don’t reach for it.”

When Castile told Yanez that he was not reaching for it, Yanez interrupted Castile and yelled, “Don’t pull it out! Don’t pull it out!”

Yanez then fired seven rounds in the vehicle, hitting Castile five times.

The 12 jurors – seven men and five women – all are white expect for one black man and one black woman.

Yanez testified for about two hours on Friday, three days after Reynolds’ testimony.

He claimed that he saw Castile reach for his gun and had no choice but to shoot Castile.

“I was scared to death. I thought I was going to die. My family popped into my head. My wife. My baby girl. Officer Kauser. I was concerned about the front seat passenger. I was concern about the child in the back,” he told jurors.

“I had no other choice. I was forced to engage Mr. Castile,” he said, crying on the stand. “I did not want to shoot Mr. Castile at all. Those were not my intentions.”

But prosecutors said Yanez’s statements about what he saw in the final moments before the shooting are inconsistent, including Yanez’s statements to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and to St. Anthony Police Officer Tressa Sunde, who first spoke to Yanez immediately after the shooting.

Prosecutors fought hard against Yanez’s defense that Castile had marijuana in his system at the time of the shooting, was stoned and didn’t obey the officer’s instructions.

The state argued that simply because marijuana was in Castile’s system at the time of the incident does not prove that he was under the influence.

Prosecutors also said this did not change the fact that Castile had a valid permit to carry his gun.

Jurors also heard the heart-wrenching testimony of Reynolds.

She told jurors that Castile was shot after he told Yanez that he had a firearm and was reaching for his ID.

Reynolds told jurors that she was “broken … hurt … confused … lost” after seeing Castile killed.

She said she decided to live-stream the traffic stop because she knows “that people aren’t protected,” and if anything should happen to her, “my daughter would know the truth.”

