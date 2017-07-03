Macron Wants to Speed Up French Lawmaking

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to speed up lawmaking to better adapt the process to a rapidly changing society.

In a speech Monday addressing lawmakers at the Palace of Versailles, Macron said he wants to simplify and accelerate the process of voting laws in both houses, the Senate and the National Assembly.

He proposed that some “simple” bills be voted in parliament’s commissions instead of in plenary sessions.

Macron also wants to reduce the number of seats in parliament — which now stand at 925 lawmakers — by one third.

