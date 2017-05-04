Entertainment Media Personal Injury 

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Seeks Restraining Order

AIMEE SACHS
ATLANTA (CN) – A star of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality show on Tuesday filed a motion for a restraining order in Fulton County Superior Court against a fellow cast member.

In the filing, Mimi Faust claims Joseline Hernandez accused Faust’s father of child molestation and posted multiple comments on social media about his sexual behavior.

Faust also claims that Hernandez has threatened her mother, and physically attacked her in 2014 and 2016.

Bad blood between the reality stars has been brewing for several years, as the two became romantic rivals in a love triangle with producer Stevie J.

