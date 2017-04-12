Government International National Politics 

Lobbying Firm Registers as Foreign Agent for Ukraine Work

AP
 , , ,

JEFF HORWITZ, CHAD DAY, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington lobbying firm that worked under the direction of two former Trump campaign advisers has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent. The firm said its work could have benefited the Ukrainian government.

The Podesta Group’s cited details of lobbying it performed from 2012 through 2014 on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine. The firm reported being paid more than $1.2 million for the effort.

The disclosure follows reporting by the AP in August that the firm of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, who served in a senior role in the Trump campaign, had overseen the lobbying effort. The effort sought to promote a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party’s interests in Washington.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related

Greek Debt Activist, Follower of Ancients Gods, Faces Arrest

AP Comments Off on Greek Debt Activist, Follower of Ancients Gods, Faces Arrest

Bush Homeland Security Adviser to Join Trump White House

TIM RYAN Comments Off on Bush Homeland Security Adviser to Join Trump White House

China Says it Followed Law in Approving 38 Trump Trademarks

AP Comments Off on China Says it Followed Law in Approving 38 Trump Trademarks