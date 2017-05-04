Judge Keeps Escape-Artist El Chapo in Solitary

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) — Unwilling to overlook the Sinaloa drug lord’s highly publicized escapes from high-security Mexican prisons, a U.S. judge declined Thursday to let Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman out of 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement.

“Regarding defendant’s particular request to be taken out of solitary confinement and placed in the general prisoner population, the court would be hard pressed not to acknowledge that defendant’s widely-publicized second escape from a Mexican maximum-security facility was accomplished under 24-hour video surveillance in solitary confinement,” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan wrote.

“The risk attendant to placing him in the general prison population is not lost on the court,” the 18-page opinion continues.

Guzman’s last jailbreak occurred nearly two years ago with help from associates who dug two sophisticated tunnels connecting to the cartel leader’s cell. Footage of the escape went viral, humiliating the Mexican government.

By the time authorities caught up with Guzman, extraditing him to the United States, Department of Homeland Security agent Angel Melendez vowed that it would be the last time. “I assure you,” Melendez had said, “no tunnel will be built leading to his bathroom.”

But Guzman’s defense attorneys complained that prison officials went too far, denying Guzman visitation time with his wife and lawyers, impeding his right to a fair trial.

Amnesty International, a longtime critic of U.S. solitary-confinement practices, took up Guzman’s cause. The group wanted to send its observers to watch Guzman inside New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center, but Judge Cogan shot down that request as well on Thursday.

“The motion is denied for reasons unrelated to arguments about opening a ‘floodgate’ to similar requests or any perceived concern that anyone from Amnesty International would pass along messages from defendant; rather, the motion is denied because there is absolutely no reason to have a self-appointed inspector make any such assessment,” he wrote.

On Friday, the court will hold a hearing on the government’s efforts to disqualify Guzman’s attorney, David Patton with the Federal Defenders of New York.

As the leader of the pro bono group, Patton has represented many clients charged with narcotics offenses connected to the Sinaloa cartel. Prosecutors say that these ties could interfere with Guzman’s right to a fair trial, but the drug lord’s attorneys say this argument would prevent Guzman from having any legal defense at all.