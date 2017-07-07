Jobs Numbers Jump As Employers Add 222,000 Positions in June

(CN) – U.S. employers added 222,000 jobs last month, a significant rebound from a slower month of job growth in May.

The Labor Department said Friday that even with the better than expected numbers, the unemployment rate stayed roughly about the same at 4.4 percent.

Economists had expected about 179,000 nonfarm jobs to be added to the economy in June. That in itself would have been a significant increase from the 152,000 jobs added in May, a number that was revised up from an initially reported 138,000.

The numbers for April were also revised upward, from 174,000 to 207,000.

Wage growth, however, remained muted, with average hourly earnings rising 2.5 percent on an annualized basis, essentially unchanged from the previous month.

