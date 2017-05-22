Jennifer Anniston’s Husband Takes Beef With Neighbor to Court

MANHATTAN (CN) — Jennifer Anniston’s husband has sued their downstairs neighbor and the board of directors of their Greenwich Village co-op for $350,000 in a feud over renovations.

Justin Theroux sued Norman J. Resnicow, an attorney and member of the relief defendant, 71 Washington Place Owners Board of Directors.

According to the lengthy complaint in New York County Supreme Court, neighborly decency disappeared after Theroux started renovations on his two second-floor units of the co-op.

Anniston, who co-starred with Theroux in “The Leftovers” movie, is not a party to the complaint.

Theroux claims that Resnicow, “(s)eizing upon his legal training, and repeatedly seeking to leverage Mr. Theroux’s standing as a public figure … has made it his twisted sport to bully and intimidate Mr. Theroux, depriving Mr. Theroux of his right to use and enjoy his property.”

The bullying includes “tyrannical conduct” and “excessive and unreasonable threats and demands” in a “persistent vendetta,” according to the May 19 lawsuit.

After Theroux refused to pay for as much soundproofing as his Resnicow demanded, he says, Resnicow shut off his water and electricity, killed the ivy plants on his side of the building, falsely accused him of damaging the building’s marble entrance, demanded that Theroux replace his original radiator fixtures, and halted roof deck renovations by disputing the proper boundary lines.

He claims Resnicow has bullied him for 20 months, with “long combative emails.” For instance, Theroux cites a September 2015 email in which Resnicow allegedly said, “we are not amenable to cutting babies in half (‘we’ll do this, but not that’), since what we expect is the least to be expected under the circumstances and as a matter of fundamental neighborly decency.”

Theroux seeks $350,000 for nuisance and trespass, and declaratory judgment detailing how much of the roof deck Theroux has the exclusive right to use.

One of Resnicow’s emails cited in the complaint mentions a $3,000 monthly co-op maintenance fee.

On Tuesday May 16 the NYC Department of Buildings approved the Earnst Architect PLLC’s application to do plumbing work on the floors of the second-floor units owned by Theroux.

Representatives of the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Theroux is represented by Eric Sherman at Pryor Cashman.