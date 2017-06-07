Intelligence Officials Decline to Disclose Trump Conversations

(CN) – Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials declined Wednesday to answer questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee on their private conversations with President Donald Trump.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers were responding to a senator’s question about whether Trump pressured them to publicly downplay the significance of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

Both said they would not discuss any details of his private conversations with the president, but assured the committee they’d has never been pressured or felt pressure to intervene in shaping intelligence products.

“In the three plus years that I have been the director of the National Security Agency … I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate. And to the best of my recollection, during that same period of service, I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so,” Rogers said.

The administration’s top national security officials are appearing before the Senate panel Wednesday to discuss a wide range of issues, including Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and whether President Trump has tried to influence the ongoing investigations.

They are also expected to discuss surveillance laws.

In addition to Coats, the committee will also hear from Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers testified Wednesday morning.

It has been reported Trump asked two of the witnesses to publicly state there was no evidence that his campaign colluded with Russia during the election.