Insurer Refuses to Cover Marijuana Candy Murder

DENVER (CN) — An insurer refuses to cover a Colorado-based marijuana candy company for selling the “Karma Kandy Orange Ginger” under whose influence a man became psychotic and murdered his wife.

Richard Kirk bought Gaia’s Garden’s Karma Kandy Orange Ginger candy on or about April 14, 2014, according to his children’s lawsuit against the candymaker and its distributor, Nutritional Elements.

The label on the candy said it contained “101 mg. THC,” according to the sons’ underlying April 13 lawsuit in Denver County Court.

After eating the enormous dose, Kirk, 49, began “ranting about the end of the world … climbing in and out of the first-floor window, lying on the bedroom floor and asking for someone to kill him. Then he retrieved a pistol from his safe,” according to a Los Angeles Times report from Denver, six weeks after the killing.

Kirk then killed his wife with a single shot, apparently while she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher. Kirk was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

After pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, he changed his plea in February this year to guilty to second-degree murder to avoid a possible death penalty or life in prison. He was sentenced on April 7 to 30 years in state prison.

Six days later, the Kirks’ three sons, suing through guardians, said their father “experienced strong drug effects, including possible psychotic behavior, following ingestion of the marijuana infused edible candy, which caused him to shoot and kill his wife.”

The children sought damages for negligence, failure to warn, wrongful death, deceptive trade, strict liability, breach of implied warranty, misrepresentation and consumer law violations. They are represented by Gregory Gold, of Greenwood Village.

Last week, United Specialty Insurance sued Gaia’s Garden and the children, through their guardians, denying that it has any obligation to defend the candymaker.

The underlying lawsuit was believed to be the first of its kind against the recreational marijuana industry.

In its May 4 lawsuit in Federal Court, United Specialty says Gaia’s Gardens is on its own.

“The policy specifically did not cover, and was not intended to cover, bodily injury arising out of one of Gaia’s products where the injury occurred after Gaia’s had ‘relinquished possession’ of the product — i.e., after the product was sold and distributed,” the complaint states.

“Per the allegations of the lawsuit, the bodily injury (the death of Kristine Kirk) occurred after the distribution and sale of the product. … Therefore, it was not a covered hazard under the policy.”

In fact, the insurer says, the policy had a psychotropic substances exclusion, for “any bodily injury ‘which would not have occurred, in whole or in part, but for the actual … ingestion of, contact with, exposure to … or presence of psychotropic substances.’ A copy of this endorsement is attached as Exhibit 5.” (Ellipses in complaint.)

Finally, United Specialty adds: “The psychotropic substances exclusion includes a (non-exclusive) list of psychotropic drugs. Included in the list are ‘marijuana’ and ‘cannabinoids.’” (Parentheses in complaint.)

The insurer also says that Nutritional Elements, the store that sold the drug to Kirk, has reached its own settlement with the family, and “United Specialty was likely prejudiced as a result.”

United Specialty seeks declaratory judgment that it has no duty to defend Gaia’s Garden or indemnify it for any loss. It is represented by Reid Neureiter with Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell in Denver, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Gaia’s Garden.

The L.A. Times described the candy as “a Tootsie-Roll like chew,” indicating that Kirk may have eaten the entire thing, intended to be used for multiple doses.

A dose of 10 mg of THC is considered enough to get an average person high.

The effects of marijuana can be much more powerful when it is eaten rather than smoked. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, on a visit to Colorado, wrote a much-cited column about the misery induced by eating marijuana candy.

One longtime jazz musician, no stranger to marijuana, told Courthouse News he suffered the same misery as Dowd after he ate marijuana candy on a visit to Denver. “I’ve smoked a lot of pot,” the musician said, “but it was nothing like that. It was not pleasant at all.”

(Courthouse News editor Robert Kahn contributed reporting.)