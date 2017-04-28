House Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

(CN) – Members of the House overwhelmingly approved a short-term spending bill Friday that will prevent a partial shutdown of the U.S. government over the weekend. The measure now moves to the Senate, where approval is nearly certain.

The vote in the House was 382-30. Congressional leaders hope the measure will give a bipartisan group of lawmakers enough breathing room to successfully complete a $1 trillion dollar spending package that will fund the government through the end of the fiscal year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters this week that Congress is “very close” to completing the $1 trillion budget package.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blocked the Senate from approving the short-term measure late Thursday, citing concerns over environmental and financial measures promulgated by the Trump administration.

Bipartisan budget talks began to gain ground after the White House dropped its demand for money to start building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and backtracked on a threat to withhold payments that help lower-income Americans pay their medical bills.