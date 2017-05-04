House Moving Toward Health Care Bill Showdown

(CN) – Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday morning began pushing the latest version of the Affordable Care Act repeal bill toward a critical vote, six weeks after humiliatingly failing to pass an earlier repeal measure.

The vote on the bill is expected to come around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Even if it does pass, the vote is expected to be close. Not a single Democrat is expected to vote for it, and several Republicans have problems with one or more aspects of the bill.

Since the repeal debacle in March, the Republican leadership in the House has re-crafted the measure to appeal more to hard-line conservatives.

That drew the ire of moderate Republicans who threatened to vote against the bill if something wasn’t done to help people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The GOP and President Donald Trump have made repealing the Affordable Care Act a priority ever since its enactment in 2010.

During a closed-door meeting Thursday morning, House GOP leaders reportedly told their members “It’s time to live or die by this day.”