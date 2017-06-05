High Court Expands Religious Exemption for Retirement Plans

WASHINGTON (CN) – The exemption in federal pension law for church retirement plans should apply even to plans not initially established by a church, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

This morning’s reversal stems from class actions against Advocate Health Care Network by current and former employees.

Advocate runs 12 hospitals and 250 other health care facilities in Illinois. Though it is not a church, it has contractual relationships with the Metropolitan Chicago Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Illinois Conference of the United Church of Christ.

Maria Stapleton and the other workers claimed that Advocate had failed to meet various safeguards for their plans required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Among other things, ERISA establishes minimum funding, vesting requirements and fiduciary responsibilities for plan administrators, but church plans are exempt from such requirements.

In the case at hand, the workers claimed that Advocate violated ERISA by not funding the plan at sufficient levels, requiring employees to work for five years before benefits are fully vested, and not clarifying participants’ rights to future benefits.

Stapleton and the other plaintiffs argued that, even if Advocate could dodge liability under ERISA’s church-plan exemption, the exemption is a violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition on a state establishment of religion.

Though the Seventh Circuit advanced the case last year, the Supreme Court was unanimous this morning in reversing.

“Because Congress deemed the category of plans ‘established and maintained by a church’ to ‘include’ plans ‘maintained by’ principal purpose organizations, those plans — and all those plans— are exempt from ERISA’s requirements,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court (emphasis in original).

Though no judge dissented from the ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision. He had not yet been confirmed when the court heard oral arguments in March.

This story is developing…