Ghost Ship Fire Plea Hearing Postponed a Second Time

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Attorneys for two defendants in the Ghost Ship fire have put off for a second time a hearing in which the men were expected to enter pleas and request reduced bail for the Oakland disaster that killed 36 people.

Attorneys for Derick Almena and Max Harris said they postponed the Friday hearing at Alameda County Superior Court until they receive additional discovery material from prosecutors.

Harris’ attorney, Curtis Briggs, said that prosecutors are “not alleging in discovery” that Harris blocked off a stairwell in the warehouse the night it went up in flames.

“There are no allegations he blocked the stairwell. That’s all I can say,” Briggs told reporters outside the courtroom.

In its probable cause declaration filed in June, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said that Harris, who lived at the Ghost Ship and planned the doomed Dec. 2 party, blocked one of only two stairwells in the building while preparing for the night’s festivities, leaving concertgoers on the second floor with only a homemade, ramshackle staircase as an escape route.

A probable cause declaration cannot be altered once it is filed, and it is still an active piece of evidence in the prosecution’s case.

“The criminal complaint contains all of the counts that have been filed against both defendants,” district attorney spokeswoman Teresa Drenick said in an email Friday. She declined to comment further on the criminal complaint.

Harris and Almena were arrested June 5 and criminally charged with 36 counts each of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of creating a “fire trap” by allowing people to live illegally and throw parties in the warehouse, making repairs without permits and stuffing the building with flammable materials without taking basic fire safety precautions, such as installing lighted exit signs.

Almena’s defense team has accused prosecutors of bringing criminal charges against his client to cover for the “real culprits” – Pacific Gas & Electric, the Oakland Fire Department, and city building inspectors – who they say failed to monitor the dangerous flow of power to the building and knew people lived there but took no action.

They also claim Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley charged Almena in the high-profile case to advance her career, and of trying to shield the county from liability in a civil suit in which Almena and Harris are named.

The city, county, and state were recently added to the civil suit, which also names the warehouse owner, Chor Ng, as a defendant. Claims against the government entities were filed in December alongside the suit by some of the families of the fire’s 36 victims.

Prosecutors declined in June to confirm whether Ng will be charged, but hinted at a lack of evidence to substantiate additional charges.

“The owner of the building is responsible for what was going on,” Mary Alexander, the lead attorney on the civil suit, told reporters Friday. “We hope more people will be charged.”

During the rescheduled hearing, Almena and Harris will ask a judge to reduce or eliminate their $1.08 million bail, which their attorneys say they cannot afford.

The attorneys said on Friday they were confident their clients would be released, because neither man poses a risk of flight or danger.

Harris’s attorney, Briggs, seemed confident on Friday.

“The discovery we have received … is extremely positive for Max Harris. He did the right thing,” Briggs said, adding that his client had tried to guide people out of the burning building. “What we are looking at is the damning evidence, and the damning evidence is not there.”

Like this: Like Loading...