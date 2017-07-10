Germany’s Siemens Says Russia Sent Turbines to Crimea

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Siemens AG says at least two gas turbines delivered to Russia were rerouted to Crimea, in violation both of European sanctions and a contract with the company.

Siemens told the dpa news agency Monday the Russian customer, who was not identified, had confirmed multiple times in writing that the turbines would not go to Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The company says “this action is a clear breach of the delivery contract with Siemens” and that it’s setting up a task force to re-examine all of its Russian contracts.

The European Union allows the export of power-generation equipment to Russia, but not to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Munich prosecutors say they’re considering whether to investigate if Siemens violated sanctions regulations with the delivery last summer.

