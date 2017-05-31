Civil Rights Government International Politics 

Germany Orders Up to 100,000 Asylum Cases Rechecked

WIRE SERVICES
 , , ,

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says he’s ordered the re-examination of up to 100,000 decisions granting asylum to migrants after uncovering mistakes in a smaller probe undertaken after a German soldier was able to pass himself off as a Syrian refugee in a bizarre far-right plot.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters Wednesday that checks of 2,000 applications revealed no other cases like that of Franco A., who managed to pass himself off as a Syrian refugee in 2015, get a place at a refugee home and receive state financial aid. Authorities allege he was part of a far-right plot to assassinate political figures and blame refugees.

But de Maiziere said other errors were uncovered and he’s ordered 80,000 to 100,000 decisions to be re-checked.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related

French Farmer Faces Risk of Prison for Helping Migrants

WIRE SERVICES Comments Off on French Farmer Faces Risk of Prison for Helping Migrants

Eric Trump Denies Alleged Statements on Russian Funding

WIRE SERVICES Comments Off on Eric Trump Denies Alleged Statements on Russian Funding

EU Sanctions Against Cousin of Syria’s Al-Assad Upheld

BARBARA LEONARD Comments Off on EU Sanctions Against Cousin of Syria’s Al-Assad Upheld