Germany Asks China to Let Ailing Dissident Leave

BEIJING (AP) — The German government is urging China to allow imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo to leave the country for medical treatment.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters Wednesday that Liu, who is suffering from advanced liver cancer, has asked to leave with his wife for treatment abroad.

A German doctor visited Liu at a hospital on Saturday, along with an American colleague.

The hospital says Liu, China’s most prominent political prisoner, has respiratory failure and his condition is now life threatening.

