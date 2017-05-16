Gender Gap Grows Under Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (CN) — Men are nearly twice as likely to have confidence in the nation’s future as women do today, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Monday.

Fifty-three percent of men but only 29 percent of women said they had “quite a lot” of confidence in that nation’s future, in 1,501 telephone interviews conducted from April 7 through 11, according to the Pew Research Center.

In similar survey conducted in October 2015, a year before the most recent presidential election, 47 percent of men and 43 percent of women expressed quite a lot of confidence in the country’s future.

In that survey, 48 percent of women Democrats were confident in America’s future; the number sank to 20 percent this April.

“Since then [2015], the share of women expressing this degree of confidence has fallen 14 percentage points, while men’s views have shown less change,” said Samantha Smith, a Pew research assistant. “Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 72 percent of men have quite a lot of confidence in the nation’s future, compared with just 44 percent of women. Two years ago, these differences were far more modest.”

Think tanks Frasier Institute and the Manhattan Institute declined to comment on the survey’s findings, saying they do not comment on partisan politics.

Smith added: “In the aftermath of the 2016 election, Republicans overall have become more confident in the nation’s future, while Democrats have become less confident. But there are wider gender divides in both parties than in 2015.”

Princeton Survey Research Associates International conducted the study under the supervision of Princeton Data Source.