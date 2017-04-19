Francois Fillon, right, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, is greeted by supporters as he arrives to attend a campaign rally in Lille, France, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Christian Hartmann/Pool photo via AP)

Government International Politics 

French Candidates Boost Security Ahead of Tense Vote

AP
 ,

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says all the presidential contenders — and all French people — are potential attack targets.

The candidates for France’s first-round presidential election Sunday have increased security in recent days. Authorities announced Tuesday that they had arrested two Islamic radicals suspected of plotting a possible attack around the vote.

While prosecutors haven’t identified the potential targets, Le Pen said on BFM television that “we are all targets. All the French.”

Le Pen also defended her decision to force national French news network TF1 to take down the European flag during an interview Tuesday night. She said Wednesday that “I am a candidate in the election for the French republic” and said Europe is acting like France’s “enemy.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related

Trudeau Visits Trump in Crucial Meeting for Canada

AP Comments Off on Trudeau Visits Trump in Crucial Meeting for Canada

US Moves Parts of Missile Defense to South Korea

AP Comments Off on US Moves Parts of Missile Defense to South Korea

Trump Welcomes Merkel to White House for High Stakes Visit

AP Comments Off on Trump Welcomes Merkel to White House for High Stakes Visit