France’s Macron Got 10 Million More Votes Than Le Pen

PARIS (AP) — Final results from the French presidential election show that winner Emmanuel Macron received 10 million more votes than far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The official tally published Monday by the Interior Ministry showed that Macron collected 20.8 million votes, or 66.1 percent, while Le Pen garnered 10.6 million voters, or 33.9 percent.

Macron’s election support was the second-highest for a French president in recent history. Jacques Chirac received 25.5 million votes, 82.2 percent of the tally, in 2002.

Le Pen’s result was both a personal best and a best for her National Front party in a national election.

Turnout was 74.6 percent, the lowest for a French presidential runoff in 48 years.

With 12.1 million voters who didn’t cast ballots, there were more non-voters than Le Pen voters in Sunday’s election.

In another sign of discontent with the two candidates, a record number of 4 million voters cast blank or spoiled ballots.