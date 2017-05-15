Fourteen Candidates Make Short List For FBI Director

WASHINGTON (CN) – The White House said Monday that 14 candidates will likely be interviewed before a new FBI director is chosen, and eight of those interviews have already taken place.

And President Donald Trump reiterated Monday that he could announce his selection before he leave the US to visit the Middle East and Europe at the end of this week.

The president first allowed that might happen while traveling with reporters on Saturday. He repeated it Monday morning following a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayid al Nuhayyan.

Over the weekend, lawmakers made the rounds of the Sunday talk shows, suggesting to the president that he avoid any further political quagmires when making his selection.

After a week of friction in Washington following FBI Director James Comey’s abrupt firing last Tuesday, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper said Sunday the nation’s checks and balances were “eroding” under Trump’s presidency.

Clapper said Comey’s termination amid the FBI’s ongoing probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election undermined U.S. institutions and went against the intent of U.S. Constitution and the nation’s founders.

“I think, in many ways, our institutions are under assault, externally — and that’s the big news here, the Russian interference in our election system … and I think, as well, [ that] our institutions are under assault internally,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Clapper’s critique, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, now the US ambassador to the United Nations, offered clear support of the president.

“The president is the CEO of the country. He can hire and fire whoever he wants,” she said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham offered his own advice to the president: select an FBI agent to the lead the organization and give the nation a chance to “reset” itself.

Up for possible consideration to replace Comey are former House member and ex-FBI agent Mike Rogers, and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Graham said that picking someone from within the agency ranks or someone with zero political background would be prudent and would allow for that person to hit the ground running on their first day.

“The president has a chance to clean up the mess he mostly created,” Graham said.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, suggested that Merrick Garland, who Senate Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court after his nomination by former President Barack Obama, could also be a good fit.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also suggested Trump’s pick should someone from outside the political arena. But he had a warning for the president as well: if they deem the president’s pick unsatisfactory, the Democrats could withhold their support until a special prosecutor is named for the ongoing Russia probe.

Only 51 votes are needed to confirm a director for the agency and Republicans currently hold 52 seats in the chamber. Democrats hold 48.