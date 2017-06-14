Four Dead, Including Gunman, in UPS Shooting

(CN) – Four people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco.

San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that two others were wounded.

The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Raymond Deng, 30, who lives across the street from the UPS warehouse, said he heard seven or eight shots fired quickly and saw workers running.

He said another group of about 10 workers assembled on the roof and held their hands up as police began to arrive.

Deng said he “saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings.”

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...