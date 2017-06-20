Finland’s Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Finland’s government has survived a no-confidence vote after a coalition partner split in two following a leadership battle.

Finnish lawmakers backed Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s center-right government in a 104-85 vote Tuesday. The government includes 20 members from the populist, euroskeptic The Finns. They recreated themselves on June 13 as the Blue Reform group.

The coalition has 106 seats in the 200-seat Parliament.

On June 10, Foreign Minister Timo Soini stepped down as party leader after 20 years. He was replaced by immigration hardliner Jussi Halla-aho.

Sipila’s Center Party and his conservative government partner said they had nothing in common with Halla-aho. When The Finns party broke up, Soini and his allies saved the government after committing themselves to the government program, including EU and immigration issues.

