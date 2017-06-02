FCC Fires First Volley in Bid to Close the Internet

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Federal Communications Commission issued a new proposal Thursday which begins the process of shifting internet regulation responsibility to the Federal Trade Commission – pushing open internet access closer to the chopping block.

In an 82-page rulemaking proposal, the FCC said it will now take comments from the public on its proposal following its 2-1 vote last month to begin unraveling the Title II designation currently applied to internet service providers, or ISPs.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s predecessor Tom Wheeler made the designation in 2015. Under Title II, ISPs are considered common carriers – public utilities – and therefore must provide internet service in a way that ensures there are no “fast lanes” or “slow lanes” when it comes to access for consumers and providers alike.

But in the proposal, Pai’s FCC doesn’t agree and believes the public-utility classification is inaccurate.

The Telecommunications Act, where Title II is rooted, defines an information service as one capable of “offering, generating, acquiring, storing, transferring, processing, retrieving, utilizing or otherwise making information available via telecommunications, but does not include any use of any such capability for the management of a telecommunications service.”

According to the FCC, this language clearly defines the internet as an “information service” – as it was classified during the Clinton administration.

“In short, broadband internet access service appears to offer its users the “capability” to perform each and every one of the functions listed in the definition – and accordingly appears to be an information service by definition,” the proposal states. “Can broadband internet users indeed access these capabilities? Are there other capabilities that a broadband internet user may receive with service? If broadband internet access service does not afford one of the listed capabilities to users, what effect would that have on our statutory analysis? More fundamentally, we seek comment on how the commission should assess whether a broadband provider is ‘offering’ a capability. Should we assess this from the perspective of the user, from the provider, or through some other lens?”

In addition to that reclassification, the FCC proposal also seeks to return the classification of mobile broadband to its private mobile-service status. The proposal also seeks to eliminate the internet standard altogether.

The FCC seeks public comment on whether bright-line rules in the 2015 order should be maintained, modified or removed altogether. It also seeks comments for its plans to initiate a cost-benefit analysis program that helps to determine whether regulation on ISPs are required at all.

Comments are due on or before July 17, and reply comments are due on or before Aug. 16. They can be submitted online or by mail.