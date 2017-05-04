Economy International 

EU Retail Sales – March

BRIEF
 , , , ,

BRUSSELS – Retail sales in the 19-state eurozone rose 0.3 percent in March but dropped by 0.2 percent in the full European Union, as sluggish automotive fuel sales dragged down gains made in February, Eurostat said Thursday.

http://open.courthousenews.com/AttachmentService/api/Values/EU Retail Sales – MarcEU Retail Sales &#8211; March

Related

Forced Labor

ROBERT KAHN Comments Off on Forced Labor

Campbell’s Soup

ROBERT KAHN Comments Off on Campbell’s Soup

EU January Retail Sales

BRIEF Comments Off on EU January Retail Sales