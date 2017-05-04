EU Retail Sales – March
BRUSSELS – Retail sales in the 19-state eurozone rose 0.3 percent in March but dropped by 0.2 percent in the full European Union, as sluggish automotive fuel sales dragged down gains made in February, Eurostat said Thursday.
