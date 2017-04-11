EU Extends Sanctions on Iran Over Human Rights Abuses

(CN) – Despite an 18-month-old deal to lift sanctions in exchange for Iran’s curtailment of its nuclear program, European lawmakers on Tuesday extended other restrictions against numerous Iranian entities for another year in response to “serious human rights violations.”

The Council of the European Union first sanctioned Iran over its human rights abuses in 2011, and has renewed them every year since. The year’s measures include an asset freeze and ban on travel to and within the EU against 82 individuals and one entity.

Lawmakers also extended a ban on all imports to Iran of equipment that can be used for “internal suppression” and devices for monitoring telecommunications.

The sanctions will remain in place until the council reviews the situation again, in April 2018.