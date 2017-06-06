Environmentalists Sue to Stop ‘Harmful’ Feeding of Wild Elk

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (CN) – Environmentalists claim in court the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a revised permit to allow feeding of wild elk in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest is endangering the herd and elevating its risk of getting and spreading a chronic wasting disease.

In a federal complaint filed in Washington, DC on Monday, the environmentalists, which include the Sierra Club, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, and the Western Watersheds Project, among others, claim the negative effects of feeding the wild elk hay in centralized locations are well-known.

“Artificial winter feeding creates unnaturally dense concentrations of elk, causing deleterious impacts to elk and the surrounding environment,” the complaint says.

“In particular, continued feeding at Alkali Creek Feedground is highly likely to cause or contribute to an outbreak of lethal chronic wasting disease, the equivalent of ‘mad cow’ disease in deer and elk, or other diseases, which would devastate elk populations and cause cascading impacts to the function and stability of the GYE,” ” the plaintiffs say.

The environmental groups are challenging a 2015 Forest Service decision that will allow Wyoming to continue to artificially feed the wild elk through 2028.

“The issue we’re challenging is the idea and practice of ‘supplemental feeding,’ which is a euphemism. It’s actually artificial feeding of Jackson Elk herd, the largest Elk herd in the U.S.,” said Bill Eubanks of Meyer Glitzenstein & Eubanks, the public interest environmental law firm representing the plaintiffs. “When you artificial feed these populations by giving them human made food, you’re putting these high concentrations of elk together and thus spreading disease much more quickly.”

When the defendants did their analysis of the feeding proposal, they failed to adequately consider the harmful effects of what it now widely considered an outdated practice, Eubanks said.

The practice has been around for a hundred years, but it has no place in the present, he continued.

The complaint cites actions by the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s to phase out the practice on lands they oversee.

It goes on the say the Forest Service “failed to fully present the actual purpose and need for the action to the public, precluding the public’s ability to be fully involved in this highly significant decision; declined to rigorously explore and evaluate all reasonable alternatives to the proposed action; fell far short of taking the required ‘hard look’ at the contributions of the preferred alternative to the risk of the introduction and spread of CWD in the Jackson elk herd; and eschewed its obligation to offer a meaningful analysis of the cumulative impacts of the region’s feedgrounds on forest and wildlife resources,” the complaint states.

“Instead of looking at these actions, the Forest Service didn’t really look at these U.S. departments’ actions. They approved the practice without any conditions. The practice will cause major effects in the area,” Eubanks said.

The environmental groups seek declaratory and injunctive relief on claims the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act and other regulations.

A spokesman for the Forest Service said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.