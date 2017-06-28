Arts Entertainment Elvis Guitar BRIEF June 28, 2017 Brief, Eighth Circuit, Elvis Presley, memorabilia, museums, Music VERMILLION, S.D. – A Tennessee man asked the Eighth Circuit to reverse a federal judge’s ruling that a South Dakota museum can keep a guitar played by Elvis Presley on tour. Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related