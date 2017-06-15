Electronic Activists Publish Secretive Federal Court Docs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CN) – A privacy-advocacy organization published several previously classified documents that shed light on the practices of a secretive but powerful federal court.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that advocates for civil liberties in the digital world, released a trove of documents relating to the operation of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) on Wednesday.

The EFF obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit it filed in federal court last year.

The documents are court opinions that mostly relate to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Amendments of 2008, signed into law by former President Barack Obama. Section 702 authorizes the targeting of non-U.S. citizens that are reasonably believed to be outside of the United States, but the ancillary effects of the amendment have created some of the controversial bulk data collection mechanisms administered by the National Security Agency.

As the EFF continues to comb through the documents, they note a 2014 challenge to 702 from an unnamed tech provider.

The provider questioned the legality of one element of the 702 program. Although significant redactions in the documents make it challenging to ascertain the precise outcome, it is clear the provider was ordered to comply.

“These opinions also provide important context about the operation of Section 702 and the FISC’s oversight,” wrote Mark Rumold, a senior staff attorney for the EFF, on its website. “And they show that 702 is a law in need of reform. The opinions show that, almost from the outset of the law in 2008, the intelligence community has overstepped the court-imposed legal restrictions on the operation of the surveillance.”

The EFF has a pending request for another batch of documents related to similar court procedures. It also sued the U.S. Department of Justice in April 2016, saying the FISC has evolved from merely processing warrants to deciding the constitutionality of major surveillance programs, all the while shielded from public view.

The surveillance court has processed nearly 34,000 applications for warrants since 1979 and denied only 11 of them, according to the Washington Post.

The news outlet also reported that during the first 23 years of the court’s existence, it processed about 600 warrant applications a year. Since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the warrant requests have nearly tripled, to about 1,700 a year.

Congress established the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in 1979 to approve or deny applications for warrants in national security investigations.

Unlike most courts, where the majority of proceedings and rulings are a matter of public record, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court operates with strict secrecy.

EFF attorney Aaron Mackey told Courthouse News that the passage of the USA Freedom Act of 2015, after Edward Snowden’s revelations that the National Security Agency collected bulk data about U.S. citizens’ communications, should usher in a new, more transparent era for the court.

