‘El Chapo’ Waives Conflict of Interest as to Federal Defender

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – With a year to go before the Sinaloa cartel leader goes on trial, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman waived any right Friday to claim a conflict of interest regarding his representation by New York public defenders.

In seeking to disqualify the pro bono Federal Defenders of New York, prosecutors had noted that Guzman could claim he was denied his right to a fair trial because the group’s leader, David Patton, has represented many clients charged with narcotics offenses connected to the Sinaloa cartel.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan found Guzman’s waiver sufficient to deny the government’s motion, and he set a trial date of April 16, 2018, for the drug lord’s long-awaited trial.

Cogan also agreed Friday to have a magistrate determine whether anything can be done to facilitate less-cumbersome meetings at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center between Guzman and his attorneys.

This morning’s in the Eastern District of New York comes a day after Cogan refused to relax the terms of Guzman’s 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement — citing Guzman’s two highly publicized escapes from maximum-security prisons in Mexico.

Guzman’s last jailbreak occurred nearly two years ago with help from associates who dug two sophisticated tunnels connecting to the cartel leader’s cell. Footage of the escape went viral, humiliating the Mexican government.

By the time authorities caught up with Guzman, extraditing him to the United States, Department of Homeland Security agent Angel Melendez vowed that it would be the last time. “I assure you,” Melendez had said, “no tunnel will be built leading to his bathroom.”

But Guzman’s defense attorneys complained that prison officials went too far, denying Guzman visitation time with his wife and lawyers, impeding his right to a fair trial.

Amnesty International, a longtime critic of U.S. solitary-confinement practices, took up Guzman’s cause. The group wanted to send its observers to watch Guzman inside New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center, but Judge Cogan found that the group’s involvement would only serve to “further sensationalize an already sensationalized case.”

In its letter on Guzman from March 28, Amnesty reiterated its position that long-term solitary confinement could meet the international legal definition of torture.

“Recent reports suggest that Mr. Guzman has difficulty breathing and suffers from a sore throat and headaches due to his conditions of confinement,” the letter says. “He has also complained that the air conditioning in the [Special Housing Unit] is kept at extremely cold levels, to the point where he is left shivering, and without proper clothing to stay warm.”

With an estimated 80,000 people in solitary every day, the United States shows no signs of ending a practice condemned by the United Nations. Six years have gone by since UN torture rapporteur Juan Mendez called for a worldwide moratorium on isolation longer than 15 days, a standard by which most European countries abide.

This story is developing…