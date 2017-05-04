Eagles Trademark Suit

(CN) – The Eagles sued the owners of a Mexican hotel named Hotel California, claiming the owner is unlawfully capitalizing on the band’s hit song of the same name.

The band filed a federal trademark infringement complaint in Los Angeles on Monday against the U.S.-based owners of Hotel California in Todo Santos, a town on the Pacific Coast near the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Sur.

The Eagles claim Hotel California has wrongly led guests to believe it’s associated with the Eagles and served as the inspiration for their song “Hotel California,” which the band says isn’t true.

“Hotel California” from the Eagles’ 1977 album of the same name, was named Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1978. It remains one of their best known songs.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks damages and an injunction stopping any further infringement.

A representative of the hotel did not respond to a request for comment.

A note on the hotel’s website says, “Although the present owners of the hotel do not have any affiliation with the Eagles, nor do they promote any association, many visitors are mesmerized by the ‘coincidences’ between the lyrics of the hit song and the physicality of the hotel and its surroundings.”