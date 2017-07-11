Domestic Terrorism Not Ruled Out in Recruiting Center Bombing

TULSA, Okla. (CN) – Federal officials are investigating the bombing of an Air Force recruiting office in suburban Tulsa on Monday night as either domestic terrorism or a prank.

A pipe bomb was detonated at 10:30 p.m. at a shopping center in Bixby, damaging glass windows and blasting a front door off of its hinges and into the parking lot. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents spent up to six hours collecting evidence at the scene, the Tulsa World newspaper reported.

Witnesses said a person on a red motorcycle threw a backpack at the office that exploded, NBC-affiliate KJRH-TV reported.

FBI spokeswoman Jessi Rice said the agency will try to re-create the pipe bomb to find out how it was made and by whom. She said they do not have a motive or suspect.

“So at this point we don’t know if it was a disgruntled employee, an act of terrorism or just someone playing games,” she told reporters at a press conference. “So we are treating it as strictly a criminal investigation with an explosive device.”

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are leading the investigation, while Bixby and Tulsa police were the first responders to the explosion.

Rice said the bombing is “suspicious” given earlier reports of vandalism at another recruiting office nearby.

“There is no known connection,” she said. “But it is quite ironic that that happened.”

Rice said the federal criminal charges that will be filed depend on where the investigation goes, that weapons of mass destruction charges are possible.

ATF spokeswoman Meredith Davis said the agency is treating the explosion as domestic terrorism “out of an abundance of caution” but that it could have also been a prank or accident.

“There’s no doubt that military offices have been targeted in shootings and explosions in the past, but we also see people blowing off their fingers or blowing up their garages,” Davis told The Associated Press. “And sometimes people see cops make a U-turn and they throw stuff, or see them coming and throw something.”

Bixby police spokeswoman Many Vavrinak said the explosion was located near an “affluent suburban community” where this kind of event is not common.

“We do not have a lot of incidents where the FBI has to come investigate,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...