Deafening ‘Sound Cannons’ Could Cost NYPD

MANHATTAN (CN) — The New York City Police Department must face assault claims, a federal judge ruled, for their past decade of firing military-grade sound cannons on protesters.

“This is a decision that we are very proud of, that we think has national significance and puts police departments on notice that they can no longer treat LRADs as glorified bullhorns or loudspeakers,” civil rights attorney Gideon Oliver told reporters in front of Manhattan Federal Court on Thursday.

Long-range acoustic devices, or LRADS as they are more commonly known, came into vogue at the U.S. Navy after the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole. Following the trajectory of other Pentagon technology, however, the weapon soon migrated to civilian law-enforcement agencies, with the NYPD first using it as a method of crowd control on protesters who swarmed the 2004 Republican National Convention.

Photographer Anika Edrei filed a lawsuit last year with five other journalists and activists who claim that the reckless use of the device at Black Lives Matter protests in 2004 caused them lasting hearing damage.

Advancing their claims Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet found their allegations of assault and excessive force plausible.

“The use of the [LRAD] X100 as a projector of powerfully amplified sound is no different than other tools in law enforcement’s arsenal that have the potential to be used either safely or harmfully, one example being distraction devices-items like stun grenade, flash bang, or concussion grenades-which ‘detonate with a blinding flash of light and a deafening explosion’ and whose purpose is to be ‘extremely loud’ and distracting,” Sweet wrote in a 34-page opinion.

The X100 is one of the top-selling models by device manufacturer LRAD Corp.

“Although distraction devices have the potential to be more harmful than LRAD devices because of injury from explosion, both tools can result in comparable bodily injury if used improperly,” Sweet wrote. “This is force, and the kind which could be used excessively.”

New York City Law Department spokesman Nick Paolucci meanwhile defended the safety of the crowd-control tool.

“The Long Range Acoustic Device is an effective and safe communication tool,” Paolucci said in a statement. “We are reviewing the decision and evaluating our next steps.”

Sweet agreed with the journalists suing, however, that the NYPD has a heightened responsibility to use LRADs with care.

“Even in the absence of prior similar violations, the [NYPD] knew that officers with LRADs in the field were likely to face difficult scenarios, such as increasingly agitated protests, where the risk and harm of improperly using LRAD devices are great problems that could have been avoided with proper training,” the ruling states.

Oliver, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, said the decision might be the first of its kind.

“We hope that, as a result of this opinion, the NYPD will overhaul the NYPD’s policies and practices regarding LRAD uses to reflect the reality that LRAD’s are potentially deadly crowd control tools, requiring training and supervision to use safely,” he said. “If the NYPD won’t do it, we hope the City Council will step in.”

For Edrei, the photographer leading the lawsuit, the ruling gives her a sense of safety to document history.

“It is vital that the press and public feel safe enough to engage with a moment that could be seen as the disintegration of the democratic process,” she said in a statement. “As a photographer, this represents a step forward in ensuring the ability to safely document charged political moments.”

Shay Horse, another photojournalist who claims LRADs gave him tinnitus, said the court victory reminds him of why he does his work.

“This is why I do my job, to show what really goes down,” he said in a statement. “To make sure bullies can’t hide behind walls of blue and abuse their power.”

The attorneys, journalists and protesters behind the lawsuit gathered Thursday for a press conference on the ruling in front of federal court in Manhattan.