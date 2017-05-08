DC Power Giant Settles With Feds on Toxic Waste

WASHINGTON (CN) – Accused of a litany of hazardous-waste violations at its D.C. power plant, Potomac Electric Power Company agreed Monday to $54,000 federal penalty.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes in its statement on the deal that Potomac has corrected the alleged violations but did not admit liability.

Going forward, the company will comply with applicable requirements of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the federal law governing the treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste.

Regulators had accused Potomac, otherwise known as PEPCo, of failing to label or date hazardous-waste containers, leaving such containers open, improperly maintaining onsite fire equipment, and conducting ineffective inspections of its storage areas for hazardous waste.

The EPA said waste materials like lead-contaminated rags, transformer-flushing oil, lamps containing mercury, and mineral spirits littered the site.

In emailed statement PEPCo spokesman Marcus Beal said the company “addressed all areas of concern” stemming from the May 2015 hazardous waste inspection at its Benning Service Center.

“At that time, we promptly corrected the items noted in the EPA’s inspection findings, communicated corrective measures to the EPA in a timely manner and worked cooperatively with the agency to settle the matter. None of the items of concern involved any release to the environment or any improper disposal of hazardous waste,” Beal said. “We are committed to meeting or exceeding our environmental responsibilities and the ongoing investments made at the Benning Service Center will support that commitment.”

The EPA did not return a request for comment.