Crazy Horse Counterfeit

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — An FBI spokesman has confirmed that its South Dakota office has received reports that a firearms dealer sold the Oglala Sioux Tribe three rifles for $75,000 by fraudulently claiming that they had once belonged to Lakota warrior Crazy Horse, most famous for his defeat of General George Custer at the Battle of Little Bighorn.

The Lakota Country Times first reported the swindle on Thursday after its treasurer received an appraisal documenting an altered serial number on one gun and “no evidence” verifying the seller’s claims that Crazy Horse had owned or used the weapon. According to the Times, the tribe was motivated to purchase the false artifacts after a Paris auctioneer sold off various tribal memorabilia sacred to the Lakota people to non-Indians last year.

Like this: Like Loading...