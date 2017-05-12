Securities 

Corporate Merger

ROBERT KAHN
 , ,

HOUSTON — Shareholders say in a federal class action that Baker Hughes omitted or misrepresented material information in an amended SEC filing for the company’s $7.4 billion merger with (nonparty) General Electric.

