Conviction of Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Affirmed

MANHATTAN (CN) – Looking past the documented corruption of the agents who took down Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, the Second Circuit refused Wednesday to topple the 33-year-old’s conviction and life sentence.

Ulbricht admits that he created the Silk Road website, but he has long maintained that he relinquished control after it devolved into a virtual Wild West, filled with extortion, cyanide, hit men and double-crossing.

The now-defunct Silk Road was once a billion-dollar marketplace as the largest online shop for selling a variety of illicit wares, primarily drugs, through highly encrypted transactions of bitcoin, a then-underground online currency.

Business was so good, Ulbricht’s attorney Joshua Dratel noted in their October appeal, that even federal investigators wanted to get in on the action.

Months after Ulbricht received his life sentence, Secret Service agent Shaun Bridges and Drug Enforcement Agency official Carl Force admitted swiping hundreds of thousands of dollars in bitcoins for themselves.

Both men had been part of Baltimore’s Silk Road Task Force before New York federal investigators took over.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office insisted that there is no evidence that shows these men tried to set up Ulbricht, however, and a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit declined to disturb Ulbricht’s conviction Wednesday.

This story is developing…